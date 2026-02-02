Penticton News

Penticton council expected to announce 'Real Acts of Caring' week, spearheaded by local kids

Real caring through action

Photo: City of Penticton council agenda/KVR Kids spreading kindness in Penticton.

Penticton city council is expected to announce Real Acts of Caring week, an annual tradition encouraging people to do something nice for strangers or the community without expecting a reward.

Each year, students in the community participate in acts of kindness, and ask the mayor of Penticton to officially endorse a week in February as RAC week.

This year, Grade 7 students have been busy racking up their own kindness acts already.

They have helped with conservation and proliferation of Antelope Brush, an endangered indigenous species; supported the Penticton Elks and the Starfish Backpack Program ensuring schoolchildren are fed throughout the weekend; and made "Joy Boxes" to share in the community during the holiday season.

And the kids suggest other things to do to spread kindness can be as simple as holding a door for someone, saying hello, or donating food and clothes to relevant organizations.

Real Acts of Caring Week is expected to be officially deemed as Feb. 8 through 14 at tomorrow's council meeting, with all encouraged to take a little extra time to be kind.