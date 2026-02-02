284631
Penticton council expected to announce 'Real Acts of Caring' week, spearheaded by local kids

Real caring through action

Chelsea Powrie - Feb 2, 2026 / 11:16 am | Story: 597389

Penticton city council is expected to announce Real Acts of Caring week, an annual tradition encouraging people to do something nice for strangers or the community without expecting a reward.

Each year, students in the community participate in acts of kindness, and ask the mayor of Penticton to officially endorse a week in February as RAC week.

This year, Grade 7 students have been busy racking up their own kindness acts already.

They have helped with conservation and proliferation of Antelope Brush, an endangered indigenous species; supported the Penticton Elks and the Starfish Backpack Program ensuring schoolchildren are fed throughout the weekend; and made "Joy Boxes" to share in the community during the holiday season.

And the kids suggest other things to do to spread kindness can be as simple as holding a door for someone, saying hello, or donating food and clothes to relevant organizations.

Real Acts of Caring Week is expected to be officially deemed as Feb. 8 through 14 at tomorrow's council meeting, with all encouraged to take a little extra time to be kind.

