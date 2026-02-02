Penticton News

Treat yourself to delicious food and good times at a local Penticton spot

Treat yourself at local spots

Photo: Maku Japanese soul fusion at Maku in Penticton.

Treat yourself to one of these Penticton eateries, dishing up local and international flavours.

Nestled on the shore of Skaha Lake at the marina is Dragonboat Pub, open daily from 10 am to 10 pm and welcoming families and hosting dogs on the patio.

Opened in 2023, the pub offers over 20 craft beers on tap and a variety of cocktails and mocktails. The pub-style menu boasts wings, burgers, pizzas and much more, sure to please every palate!

Enjoy a round of pool (free to play!), or other arcade style games, that sit about the pub - Dragonboat Pub will be your next hangout spot for you, the family and friends!

Happy hour runs from 2 pm to 4 pm, with a number of appies on special that pair well with a $5 drink.

Only have time to visit in the morning? Dragonboat Pub is well known for their breakfast menu, ranging from a number of bennies, to omelettes, to pancakes and French toast.

And there seems to always be something happening at the pub - be sure to check out their events page, with Valentine’s Day weekend kicking off this month, as well as a Super Bowl event, too!

The pub is also actively raising money to donate to Ronald McDonald House!

Visit them at 3895 Lakeside Rd or online at Dragonboatpub.com

Bowl your next high score at BNA Penticton, located in the heart of downtown Penticton at 218 Martin St.

The family-friendly (until 10 pm) brewery and restaurant offers arcade games, bocce ball, darts, shuffleboard, and even actual bowling - that’s right! - with four 10-pin lanes open in the upstairs area not far from their upstairs patio, too.

It’s the latest addition to the downtown Penticton restaurant scene, offering up a variety of food items from Filipino Fried Rice to Steamed Pork Buns, all the way to pizza.

BNA Burged, located next door to the establishment, is frying and serving up smash burgers that pair perfectly with a pint - your next go to spot for a late night burger or quick lunch.

Ever had a triple burger? How about a Super Burger? Be sure to check out their menu at bnaburger.ca and get an eye on the kid’s menu, too!

If you’re hoping to snag a bowling alley, make sure you visit their website and reserve a lane - they book up fast!

Feeling like Japanese fusion soul food? Koya at 101-93 Winnipeg Street is now Maku! Although the name has changed, the restaurant is still serving your favourites - but also some new items, too!

Branded as “healthy, simple, fast and friendly food,” Maku’s menu ranges from poke bowls to ramen to sushi burritos - yes, you read that right!

The sushi burrito is wrapped in rice and then in a soy wrap, stuffed with options such as garlic beef, salmon, teriyaki chicken or yam and avocado. If you’re really hungry (or hosting an event!) try a party burrito box or a sushi party tray.

The restaurant also makes rice smoothies, with banana, banana strawberry or blueberry banana flavours available.

Maku will also be debuting its new food truck, set to launch in May of this year at the community farmer’s market. You’ll be able to grab some of your favourites while browsing local vendors. Perfect!

Visit makupenticton.com for more information!

Penticton’s Palmer Kitchen + Spirits is another popular South Okanagan dining spot, mixing Canadian and international flavours on their menu. They also arguably have one of the best rooftop patios in the city!

Visit them for brunch or for their main menu, which consists of popular items like nachos, burgers and more.

Located at the Four Points by Sheraton Penticton hotel, the rooftop bar boasts unparalleled views of the downtown core and Okanagan Lake.

Visit them in person at 903 Vernon Ave or online at palmerpenticton.ca

Looking for something a tad more intimidate? The Hooded Merganser located over the water at Okanagan Lake and behind the Penticton Lakeside Resort offers unobstructed views of Okanagan Lake and a menu made with fresh, local ingredients.

And right now, Taste Around BC has kicked off at the Hooded Merganser and runs until Feb. 8, a three-course meal offered at $55 a person.

Happy hour runs from 4 pm to 6 pm daily and the restaurant is kicking off Valentine’s Day specials infusing oysters, a grilled tenderloin and more.

Ingredients are sourced from Valley View Farm, delivering thousands of fresh ingredients throughout the season.

For more information, visit them in person at 21 Lakeshore Dr or online at hoodedmerganser.ca

