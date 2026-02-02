Penticton News

Bus cleared from road to Apex Mountain Resort

Bus cleared from Apex Road

Photo: Neil Ladd Bus blocks road up to Apex Mountain Resort.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

A school bus that was blocking traffic on the road to Apex Mountain Resort has now been cleared.

The bus became stuck in icy conditions while trying to come down from the resort on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said a sanding truck came through early this evening, and people who were unable to traverse the icy route have now made it down the mountain.



ORIGINAL 5:01 p.m.

The road up to Apex Mountain Resort has been blocked by a school bus as a ski competition closed out over the weekend.

At around 4 p.m., the bus had slid into the road at the skating loop and Apex Road.

The incident caused a backup of vehicles waiting over an hour for the area to be cleared. By 5 p.m., the bus remained stuck.

Witnesses said the road was slippery in low visibility conditions.