Bus cleared from road to Apex Mountain Resort
Bus cleared from Apex Road
UPDATE 6:15 p.m.
A school bus that was blocking traffic on the road to Apex Mountain Resort has now been cleared.
The bus became stuck in icy conditions while trying to come down from the resort on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses said a sanding truck came through early this evening, and people who were unable to traverse the icy route have now made it down the mountain.
ORIGINAL 5:01 p.m.
The road up to Apex Mountain Resort has been blocked by a school bus as a ski competition closed out over the weekend.
At around 4 p.m., the bus had slid into the road at the skating loop and Apex Road.
The incident caused a backup of vehicles waiting over an hour for the area to be cleared. By 5 p.m., the bus remained stuck.
Witnesses said the road was slippery in low visibility conditions.
More Penticton News
- Long road closure to startColdstream - 7:00 pm
- Injured hiker airliftedEnderby - 6:43 pm
- Bus cleared from Apex RoadApex Mountain - 6:16 pm
- Floodplain fix draws praiseMerritt - 6:06 pm
- Floodwater receding Newfoundland - 6:01 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel