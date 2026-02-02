Penticton News

Bus blocks road to Apex Mountain Resort in slippery conditions

Photo: Neil Ladd Bus blocks road up to Apex Mountain Resort.

The road up to Apex Mountain Resort has been blocked by a school bus as a ski competition closed out over the weekend.

At around 4 p.m., the bus had slid into the road at the skating loop and Apex Road.

The incident caused a backup of vehicles waiting over an hour for the area to be cleared. By 5 p.m., the bus remained stuck.

Witnesses said the road was slippery in low visibility conditions.