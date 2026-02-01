Penticton News

Top world freestyle skiers compete on Apex Mountain for Nor-Am Mogul Ski Competition

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort Nor-Am Mogul Ski Competition at Apex Mountain Resort 2026.

Over 100 skiers are competing in the Nor-Am Mogul Ski Competition at Apex Mountain near Penticton this weekend.

“We’re thrilled to host the NorAm competition and welcome athletes from across the globe to Apex Mountain,” said Graham Filek, Apex Mountain Resort marketing manager, in a press release.

“Events like this highlight not only the level of competition Apex can support, but also our strong freestyle community and history of developing elite athletes.”

On Saturday and Sunday, 105 highly ranked athletes from across the globe took to the freestyle mountain terrain, competing in men's and women's singles and duals.

"The Nor-Am series is a critical stepping stone toward World Cup competition and the Olympic pathway, drawing some of the sport’s most promising and accomplished athletes," reads the press release.

Stand-out athletes on the mountain include U.S.'s Kylie Kariotis who is 14th in the world, Canada's Florence Laroche who is 23rd, and Canada's Charles Beaulieu who is 41st.

On Saturday, the results of the men's and women's singles were as follows:

Men's results:

Charles Beaulieu (CAD)

Chase Littlefield (USA)

Porter Huff (USA)

Graden Parsons (CAD) – Apex Mountain Freestyle Alumni

Women's results:

Abby Mclarnon (USA)

Sina Clegg (CAD)

Citrine Boychuk (CAD)

Sunday, the athletes are competing in men's and women's duals. The event is open to the public.

For more information on the competition, including results, click here.