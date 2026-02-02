Penticton News

On the street: Okanagan residents would mostly be upset to see Alberta leave Canada

What if Alberta left Canada?

Casey Richardson

Discussions of Alberta wanting to quit Canada continue to the make headlines, including members of the separatist movement meeting with United States officials and rumours of MLAs signing a referendum petition.

The petition, launched earlier this month, calls for a referendum to ask Albertans: Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith both said the United States needs to respect Canadian sovereignty following reports of the separatist movement meeting with American government officials seeking their support.

British Columbia Premier David Eby has said those meetings could be described as "treason."

So Castanet hit the streets of Penticton to ask people if they would be upset if Alberta left Canada?

Most of the people we spoke to said they would not be happy to see it happen.

Have an opinion on the matter? Send it in to [email protected]