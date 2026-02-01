Penticton News

Children's Showcase welcomes Presto! The Great Lambrusco to Penticton's Cleland Theatre

Come watch a comedic magic show at Penticton's Cleland Theatre next weekend with Presto! The Great Lambrusco.

Watch the magician turn scarves into eggs and make coins appear from thin air in a show for kids and adults of ages.

Acclaimed performing artist Nayana Fielkov has performed at festivals and venues across the country, along with being the co-creator of award-winning RAGMOP Theatre, Habitats, Underbelly, and The Myrtle Sisters.

She is a founding member of the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret.

Questions what illusions are not reality, and that to find true magic, people must slow down, observe, and listen.

The show takes place on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. For more information and tickets, head online here.