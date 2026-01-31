Penticton News

RDOS eyeing Robinson Creek and Naramata Creek as possibilities for irrigation sources

Eyeing Robinson Creek

Photo: Castanet file photo RDOS headquarters.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced that they are seeking Request for Proposals for a feasibility study and cost-benefit analysis of adding irrigation sources in Naramata.

The RDOS is considering recommissioning the Robinson Creek and Naramata Creek.

According to their RFP, they are looking to "analyze the existing infrastructure based on its current condition, collect data to confirm the upgrades, maintenance and or decommissioning of the Naramata Water System, assess the viability of twinning the irrigation system under the current condition and develop a prioritized implementation plan."

The RDOS said their goal is to maximize the amount of water available for agricultural use, as well as eliminate or reduce the need to treat and pump non-domestic water.

"It will also potentially increase the efficiency of the water distribution process, creating redundancies in the system that will benefit the whole community."

Last fall the RDOS was conducting work to remove a failed culvert at the KVR and Robinson Creek.

Full details regarding the RFP opportunity can be found on the RDOS Bonfire portal online here.