Emergency crews tackling fire at homeless encampment in Penticton
Another fire at encampment
Photo: Contributed
Fire crews arrive Saturday morning to tackle fire at Penticton encampment
Another fire broke out at the Penticton homeless encampment off Fairview Road and Highway 97 along the Penticton Channel Saturday morning.
A Castanet reader spotted the fire, which makes multiple responded to in recent weeks, with one as recently as Tuesday.
Emergency crews are on scene and Castanet has reached out for more information.
Photo: Contributed
Multiple fires have been doused in recent weeks at the Penticton encampment
