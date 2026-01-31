274695
Penticton News  

Emergency crews tackled small fire at homeless encampment in Penticton

Fire doused at encampment

Casey Richardson - Jan 31, 2026 / 11:00 am | Story: 597149

UPDATED: 11 a.m.

The Penticton Fire Department responded and quickly doused a fire at the Penticton encampment off Fairview Road and Highway 97 along the Penticton Channel Saturday morning.

Anna Melnick, City of Penticton's manager of communications and engagement, said the fire was isolated to materials in the vicinity of a tent in the area.

No injuries or further damage were reported.

ORIGINAL: 9:38 a.m.

Another fire broke out at the Penticton homeless encampment off Fairview Road and Highway 97 along the Penticton Channel Saturday morning.

A Castanet reader spotted the fire, which makes multiple responded to in recent weeks, with one as recently as Tuesday.

Emergency crews are on scene and Castanet has reached out for more information.

