Penticton News
Penticton Home Hardware launching entries for Home & Reno Show giveaway
Big giveaways at home show
Photo: File photo
Penticton Home & Reno Show celebrates 30 years, invites businesses to showcase their services.
Penticton Home Hardware is gearing up for the big home and reno show coming back this March.
For the month of February, the local store will have entries for their Penticton Home & Reno Show Giveaway.
This year there are two home install gift cards are up for grabs, including one for $3,500 and one for $1,500.
No purchase is necessary to enter, the second ballot and entry box will be at the Penticton Home & Reno Show and home show entry is by donation.
The event includes home builders, renovators, landscapers, interior designers, HVAC specialists, flooring experts, financial services, and more.
The 2026 Penticton Home & Reno Show runs on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Photo: Contributed
Visit Penticton Home Hardware in the month of February and collect an entry to their Penticton Home & Reno Show Giveaway
