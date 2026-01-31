Penticton News
South Okanagan could host new Renaissance Fair
New medieval fair coming
Photo: Pixabay stock image
A Renaissance Fair is looking to find a place in the South Okanagan
Hear ye, hear ye!
A chance to experience a slice of medieval fun may be coming to the South Okanagan.
The South Okanagan Renaissance Fair has started a Facebook group, stating that their location will be at Gyro Park and that it will feature vendors, performers, food, games, and a Dungeons & Dragons tournament.
The City of Penticton has confirmed to Castanet that the group has begun reaching out to secure placement for their event.
No dates have yet been decided.
The Facebook group is actively engaging with social media users to design a logo for the inaugural South Okanagan Renaissance Fair.
Vendor sign-up opportunities are reportedly coming soon.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Mayor wants lower speedsSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- New medieval fair comingSouth Okanagan - 4:00 am
- Mayor mum on court rulingKamloops - 4:00 am
- Pysch hospital the right spotPenticton - 4:00 am
- Hoping for more snowfallWest Kelowna - 4:00 am
Real Estate
1255 Raymer Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rose South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net