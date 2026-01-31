Penticton News

South Okanagan could host new Renaissance Fair

New medieval fair coming

Photo: Pixabay stock image A Renaissance Fair is looking to find a place in the South Okanagan

Hear ye, hear ye!

A chance to experience a slice of medieval fun may be coming to the South Okanagan.

The South Okanagan Renaissance Fair has started a Facebook group, stating that their location will be at Gyro Park and that it will feature vendors, performers, food, games, and a Dungeons & Dragons tournament.

The City of Penticton has confirmed to Castanet that the group has begun reaching out to secure placement for their event.

No dates have yet been decided.

The Facebook group is actively engaging with social media users to design a logo for the inaugural South Okanagan Renaissance Fair.

Vendor sign-up opportunities are reportedly coming soon.