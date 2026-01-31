Penticton News

Man with history of theft in Penticton given slightly more freedom at psychiatric hospital

Photo: Glacier Media File Photo Man who threatened store clerk to remain under supervision

A B.C. man in forensic psychiatric custody was allowed more freedom following progress since his Penticton crimes.

Nathan Wayne Chambers, now 27, was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder on July 18, 2023, for his actions that involved five counts of theft and one count of robbery.

He stole from multiple shops and threatened a store clerk with a knife. Chambers was considered by police to be a prolific offender and chronic shoplifter in the area at the time.

Chambers was sentenced to serve an indefinite detention order in psychiatric custody, where he has remained since.

According to a decision published recently by the BC Review Board, Chambers' most recent hearing took place on July 30, 2025, to review the custody disposition.

At his last hearing on Aug. 21, 2024, Chambers was given a custodial disposition with further restrictions on community access.

The board heard reports from his treating psychiatrist, who said, "While his psychotic symptoms are diminishing, his antisocial personality traits have become more evident."

Chambers frequently shouted profanities and racial and derogatory slurs at staff. He also has punched two co-patients in the head.

According to the published legal documents, his doctors have used electroconvulsive therapy with some success.

His doctor recommended that the board allow Chambers broader escorted community access than currently permitted for medical appointments only, as he "has improved significantly over the past few months."

"He has not acted violently and is reporting distressing thoughts to staff in a timely manner, which has prevented him from engaging in assaults or other problematic behaviour," the parole board decision reads.

The hospital hopes that by increasing community access, Chambers will receive motivation and engage in pro-social behaviour, key to facilitating his reintegration.

Chambers spoke to the board, where "he candidly admitted to seeking an absolute discharge so he can have the freedom to drink alcohol and smoke drugs," according to the decision.

The board decided to allow Chambers broader escorted community access, as they accept his doctor's assessment that his risk is manageable.

Chambers' access to the privilege level only goes forward if he maintains his current level of mental stability and good behaviour.

The board agreed that Chambers should remain at the psychiatric facility and ordered a custody disposition, reviewable in 12 months.