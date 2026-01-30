Penticton News

Penticton ranks eighth on Globe and Mail list of 'most livable medium-sized cities'

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton named by national newspaper as one of the top ten places to live.

The Globe and Mail newspaper has named Penticton as the eighth most livable medium-sized city in Canada.

“Whereas Penticton was traditionally recognized as a place to go on vacation, the city has evolved into a year-round destination for those who want to put down roots somewhere that has big city amenities with a small-town feel,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a Friday press release.

“Penticton attracts people of all ages and backgrounds who appreciate an active lifestyle, taking advantage of local amenities and events that can be enjoyed in all four seasons.”

Access to amenities ranked highly in the decision making progress as per the Globe and Mail, as well as Penticton being a good community for both retirees and young professionals.

“Penticton continues to attract people looking to transition from urban centres. It’s a great place to raise families, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit,” said Blake Laven, general manager of development services.

Penticton ranked fifth among medium sized cities within British Columbia. The Globe and Mail used roughly 39,000 as its population for Penticton, and estimated the median household income at $84,000.