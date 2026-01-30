Childcare pilots closing in Penticton, with new options coming
Childcare pilots closing
Two pilot programs for young children in Penticton will not continue in the next school year.
According to a Friday press release from School District 67, the Just B4 Preschool program at Columbia Elementary and the Seamless Day Kindergarten program at Queen’s Park will not go forward in the 2026-27 school year, but they will be replaced with other options.
"The district has appreciated the support from the Ministry of Education and Child Care to run these pilot programs. As these pilots are scheduled to end at the end of this school year, the district has worked with community partners to create a transition plan to continue to support these childcare spaces," reads the press release.
"We are committed to a smooth transition for all aﬀected families. As part of our plan, we are pleased to announce new partnerships and services to support early learning and childcare needs in our community."
Those new programs are:
- Sherwood Forest Preschool - Columbia Elementary: Leapin Lizards Daycares will open the facility in the fall of 2026. The preschool program is described as providing "high-quality early learning experiences for children in a nurturing and engaging environment."
- Kids Connection Before and After School Care - Queen’s Park Elementary: Kids Connection will be oﬀerring before and after school care starting in fall 2026.
