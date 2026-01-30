Penticton News
South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP warn public of rash of thefts involving older model Dodge trucks
Rash of Dodge truck thefts
Photo: Contributed
Stock image of a Dodge truck, similar to those that have been targeted in Penticton.
The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP is warning the public about an ongoing trend specific to Dodge trucks.
They warn there has been an increase in vehicle thefts targeting Dodge trucks from the 2000s, particularly being stolen overnight.
"Thieves have also been stealing or swapping license plates on recently stolen vehicles to make police detection more difficult. Check to make sure your license plate is actually yours," reads a press release from the detachment.
"Police remind motorists to park your vehicle in a well-lit area whenever possible and always lock your doors. If you are the victim of a stolen vehicle, contact police immediately."
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- All female chief, councilSplatsin - 12:00 pm
- New admin joins districtSicamous - 12:00 pm
- Rents rise, vacancy rate dipsKamloops - 11:47 am
- PCs reverse course on banCanada - 11:42 am
- Childcare pilots closingPenticton/Summerland - 11:42 am
Real Estate
48-712 Shuswap Rd E
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rose South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net