Penticton News

South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP warn public of rash of thefts involving older model Dodge trucks

Photo: Contributed Stock image of a Dodge truck, similar to those that have been targeted in Penticton.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP is warning the public about an ongoing trend specific to Dodge trucks.

They warn there has been an increase in vehicle thefts targeting Dodge trucks from the 2000s, particularly being stolen overnight.

"Thieves have also been stealing or swapping license plates on recently stolen vehicles to make police detection more difficult. Check to make sure your license plate is actually yours," reads a press release from the detachment.

"Police remind motorists to park your vehicle in a well-lit area whenever possible and always lock your doors. If you are the victim of a stolen vehicle, contact police immediately."