South Okanagan man pleads guilty following truck theft
Truck thief pleads guilty
A South Okanagan man with a history of court appearances is waiting a little longer to learn his fate for stealing a truck.
Daniel Leslie Burgess, who is in his early 40s, pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property in Penticton, an F-150 truck, in late July 2025, and to breaching a driving ban that had already been in place.
He also pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle two weeks before that incident, in Osoyoos.
Burgess has a lengthy record of interactions with the court system, mostly circulating around theft, dating back to the early 2000s.
Judge Lynett Jung decided on Thursday that in this instance, Burgess — who is in custody — should have a psychological assessment before she decides on sentencing.
Court proceedings are expected to continue in February
