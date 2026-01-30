Penticton News

'Huge' otter caught on video enjoying the Penticton Yacht Club and Marina docks

Chonky otter shows off

Casey Richardson

A longtime Penticton resident was surprised earlier this week when he got to see a sizeable otter on the Penticton Yacht Club and Marina docks.

Jim Barnhard said he was out for a walk when he spotted the otter.

"Well, I couldn't believe how big he was to start with. He was pretty huge. Then he started putting on a little show for us there. So I took a video," he said.

"It was a treat to see him...He was not scared of us anyhow."

Barnhard said he remembered that last year, an animal had been eating all the koi out of the Penticton Japanese Garden pond.

"I'll bet you it was him," he said with a chuckle.

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, river otters can be found in every province and territory. They live in rivers, lakes and large creeks, and unlike their sea otter cousins, they thrive outside water.

River otters can measure up to 1.4 metres in length from nose to tail, and weigh up to 14 kilograms.

