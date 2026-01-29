Penticton News

South Okanagan observatory helps create map of Milky Way magnetism

Milky Way magnetism map

Photo: DRAO Dominion Radio Astronomical Observatory south of Penticton.

International scientists have gotten their clearest view yet of the Milky Way’s magnetic field thanks to a project based in the Okanagan.

Dr. Alex Hill, assistant professor in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, is a radio astronomy specialist who works at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, known as DRAO.

DRAO is located just south of Penticton, and features an array of astronomical tools in a radio-silent area of the region, allowing the instruments and the teams who interpret the data to peer into the cosmos.

Hill's team used data from the DRAO 15-metre telescope to "complete the first broadband map of Faraday rotation, a phenomenon that scientists use to track magnetic fields across the northern sky," according to a press release from UBCO.

A wide range of frequencies are captured, allowing astronomers to see magnetic structures that were previously invisible.

The dataset has been named the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory Global Magneto-Ionic Medium Survey of the northern sky (DRAGONS, for short).

“With our new dataset, we can look at the polarized emissions from within the galaxy itself, and we see that the magnetic field has a lot of structure to it,” Dr. Anna Ordog, UBCO researcher, explained in a press release.

“DRAGONS is the first to show this level of complexity on such large spatial scales and across the entire northern sky.”

UBCO students analyzed “first light” signals from the instrument at DRAO, and developed algorithms to identify human-made radio interference and assessed the survey data quality.

"The study, recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series, tracks how polarized radio waves twist as they travel through the galaxy, revealing the strength, structure and direction of magnetic fields along the line of sight," reads the press release.

"This survey shows that more than half the sky contains complex magnetic structures rather than simple, uniform fields."

It shows a complexity researchers had not been able to access before.

“DRAGONS is like a compass, telling us how matter and magnetic fields in the galaxy are organized and how the magnetic field interacts with bubbles created by supernova explosions, spiral arms and other parts of the galaxy in ways that have never been possible before," said Dr. Tom Landecker, who works on the project.

The data have already been used in a study of the mysterious large-scale reversal in the galactic magnetic field.

“It is an important Canadian contribution to the global astronomical community.”