'Hockey mindset' blamed for ex-Penticton Vee guilty of sexual interference with a minor

Photo: BCHL File Photo Liam Noble, now 25, was convicted of sexual interference on Nov. 1, 2024,

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article contains details of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Sentencing for a former Penticton Vees player found guilty of having sex with a girl in her mid-teens will continue, after a provincial court judge denied the defence's application for a mistrial on Wednesday.

Liam Noble, now 25, was convicted of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 on Nov. 1, 2024, following a trial at the Penticton courthouse.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim, who was in Grade 10 at the time, when Noble was 20.

Letter not enough

Judge Lynett Jung heard from defence lawyer Cory Armour, who said a reference letter on behalf of the accused, which he wanted to submit to the courts, alleged that the victim would "misrepresent her age towards hockey players in the past."

Previously, Jung had ruled that what mattered in this case was that Noble never verified her age despite recognizing she was still in high school.

"Ultimately, he was found guilty on account of his failure to take reasonable steps to ascertain her age," Armour said.

Jung said she is sticking with her previous decision. She found that Noble did not think about the complainant's age until he was confronted with the fact that she was underage.

"Because the result of the trial would not have been impacted whether or not that evidence could have or should have by due diligence has been discovered before the trial and let it be evidence. There is no basis to grant a mistrial so that the trial can take place again, and so that Mr. Noble has the opportunity to call the potential witness," she said.

Victim speaks out

The Crown's sentencing arguments started with the complainant reading out her victim impact statement on Wednesday.

The young woman, who is now 19, said she hopes Noble has taken time in the last several years to reflect.

"I hope you've thought about me since the day I stood up for myself and others. I hope you've thought of me, because I sure thought of you. The emotional damage you've had on my life is enough to destroy someone," she said.

"Two years ago, I graduated high school, but instead of having a normal senior year, I was in a cold room, making statements, hoping that someone would believe what you did to me."

She said his actions caused her to miss school and almost not graduate, due to high stress levels and anxiety. She lost friends and ruined relationships.

"At 19 years old, I've never fully been comfortable engaging in any sexual activities and fear they may have the same intentions you did."

She said the hurt and pain Noble caused her has affected her family and friends just as hard.

"My parents, who have always been my biggest supporters, also grieved the most," she said. "I hope one day you will reflect on the long-lasting impact your own actions have caused you. Ultimately, this letter could never fully convey the extent of pain you have caused me."

'Hockey mindset' towards women

Crown counsel Ann Lerchs asked for three years' jail time.

“Mr. Noble identified some problematic attitudes towards women, attributing this to a ‘hockey mindset’ where he tended towards seeing women as sexual objects,” Lerch said.

She said his father promoted values around objectifying women, as well. He said "he received a lot of female attention playing hockey," and called himself an "asshole."

"He explained that he was caught up with hockey culture, which he explained was about partying and hanging out with girls," Lerchs said.

Noble had no prior criminal record before the 2021 incident. He was released on bail after his conviction.

In October, Noble was charged in Kelowna with one count of common assault and one count of theft under $5,000 from an alleged incident on Aug. 5, 2025.

Remorseful for actions

Armour said in his defence presentation that Noble is remorseful.

"He just also maintains that he did not know when he committed a crime, that he was committing a crime," he said, also acknowledging the so-called 'hockey mindset.'

"He was being promiscuous; he has had multiple sexual partners," Armour said.

Due to the crime, Armour said Noble has lost his ability to coach hockey and his job, and has been struggling with his mental health.

Armour argued that two years of a Conditional Sentence Order was an appropriate sentence. A CSO, also known as house arrest, would be served in the community.

He said that Noble has reduced his marijuana intake, quit drinking, distanced himself from the hockey mindset, and sought counselling.

The court day ended before the defence could finish their argument, and the sentencing was adjourned.

Noble will be back before a judge to hear his sentence at a later date.