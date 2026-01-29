Penticton News

Penticton businesses partner up for free event during National Stitch in Public Day

Stitch together at brewery

Photo: Black Rabbit Fabric Black Rabbit Fabric is hosting an event at Tin Whistle Brewing

To help those with a love of hand-stitching get together, two Penticton businesses are hosting a free event next weekend.

In celebration of National Stitch in Public Day, Black Rabbit Fabric is inviting the community out to the Cannery Trade Centre.

Black Rabbit Fabric owner Yvonne King is "passionate about keeping her store’s calendar full of accessible, community-driven activities," which include affordable drop-in classes and creative events that bring people together.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own hand-stitching projects, or they can purchase small, beginner-friendly project kits (hoop, fabric, and threads) from the fabric shop, to Tin Whistle Brewing for an artsy time with friends.

"Two of our most knowledgeable and needle-art-obsessed team members, Lynn and Chris-Ann, will be on hand to answer questions, offer guidance, and coordinate door prizes," Katrice Sutherland with Black Rabbit Fabric said in a news release.

"Our goal is to fill the Cannery with creativity, conversation, and connection, and to introduce more people to the joy of “analogue” art."

There event is open to all ages and there is space for approximately 60 participants at the event. Tin Whistle Brewing will be offering a special rate on drinks. No tickets are required.

"Seating is first come, first serve (we have a contingency plan to spill seating into the hallways of the cannery building if we run out of space in the brewery). Bring your friends!"

The event runs on Saturday, Feb. 7 from noon to 2 p.m.