Last days to apply for Similkameen apprenticeship program integrating organic farming with Indigenous culture

Farm with Indigenous tools

Casey Richardson - Jan 28, 2026 / 12:50 pm | Story: 596608

There's a call out for aspiring farmers to apply for a paid apprenticeship program this summer in Cawston, which integrates organic farming with Indigenous culture and teachings.

The Ntamtqen Community Garden & Food Hub in the Similkameen runs on 7.5 acres of on-reserve community land. The site holds a history of being an organic mixed vegetable farm, a hay field and Similkameen Native Organic Produce.

The organic operation produces a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, cultivated in both field and greenhouse settings. Work is being done to build a native plant nursery, and integrate traditional foods and medicines into their work.

Produce at the farm is then made available for free or by donation to support food-insecure community members from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

The apprenticeship program is run by the Young Agrarians, a non-profit that runs a "farmer to farmer educational resource network."

The non-profit said the ideal duration of employment is March 15 – Nov. 15, 2026.

More information on the position can be found online here.

Applications for the Young Agrarians Apprenticeship Program close Jan. 31, to apply head online here.

