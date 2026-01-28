281804
Penticton News  

Similkameen Country Development Association officially reopens at Keremeos Visitor Centre

Visitor centre rented again

Sarah Crookall - Jan 28, 2026 / 11:42 am | Story: 596591

The Similkameen Country Development Association has once again officially opened at the Keremeos Visitor Centre.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the association shared it had moved back to its former 7th Avenue location after a one-year lapse due to administrative issues and an expired lease with the Village of Keremeos in December 2024.

In 2025, the association and the Village came to a new agreement for the organization to continue renting the building.

"Right now, the Visitor Centre is a bit bare bones. We’re in the middle of transforming the space into something warmer and cozier than ever - just in time to welcome many tourists this upcoming season," SCDA said.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming place where people can pause and connect. To do this as cost-effectively as possible, we’re turning to our community for help."

SCDA is planning an open house in the spring.

"A huge thank you to the Similkameen Recreation Programs & Services for hosting us last year. We’re incredibly grateful for their support and flexibility during that time."

