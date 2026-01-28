Penticton News

Similkameen Country Development Association officially reopens at Keremeos Visitor Centre

Visitor centre rented again

Photo: Similkameen Country Development Association Similkameen Country Development Association officially returns to the Keremeos Visitor Centre.

The Similkameen Country Development Association has once again officially opened at the Keremeos Visitor Centre.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the association shared it had moved back to its former 7th Avenue location after a one-year lapse due to administrative issues and an expired lease with the Village of Keremeos in December 2024.

In 2025, the association and the Village came to a new agreement for the organization to continue renting the building.

"Right now, the Visitor Centre is a bit bare bones. We’re in the middle of transforming the space into something warmer and cozier than ever - just in time to welcome many tourists this upcoming season," SCDA said.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming place where people can pause and connect. To do this as cost-effectively as possible, we’re turning to our community for help."

SCDA is planning an open house in the spring.

"A huge thank you to the Similkameen Recreation Programs & Services for hosting us last year. We’re incredibly grateful for their support and flexibility during that time."