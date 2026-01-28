Penticton News

Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships tickets on sale to watch future stars in Penticton

Hockey champ tickets ready

Photo: Contributed/ File Photo CSSHL championship takes place March 7-22, 2026, in Penticton, B.C.

Tickets are now on sale to watch some of the hottest up-and-coming hockey stars face off in a championship tournament in Penticton this March.

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) announced on Wednesday that tickets for the 2026 Western Championships, taking place from March 7 to 22, are now available.

Athletes in U15, U15 Prep, U17, U17 Prep, U18 Prep and Female U18 Prep divisions will face off against each other, split into Division I & Division 2 pre-Championships, with each division crowning a champion.

This year, 106 teams from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Idaho and Washington compete, with 187 of the 196 games at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre.

The 2026 tourney marks the 11th time the City of Penticton has hosted the championship event, which brings millions of dollars in economic impact to the area.

In 2023, a 10-year agreement was signed between the CSSHL and its partners, including the Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton, and the City of Penticton.

“We are excited to once again have Okanagan Hockey Group partnered with Oak View Group to bring the CSSHL Western Championships back to Penticton,” Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL, said in a news release.

“The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons.”

Tickets are $27.50 for a day pass and $75 for a full tournament pass. Spectators 18 years of age and younger receive free tickets.

Tickets are available online at www.valleyfirsttix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

For game schedule details, visit www.csshl.ca.