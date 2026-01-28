Penticton News

Water woes at Penticton community were highlighted years ago

Water mess was warned

Photo: Pixabay Water woes in Sage Mesa in Penticton continue.

A staff report presented to the board of directors at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen more than 25 years ago detailed serious concerns about the Sage Mesa water utility — the same system that 242 current homeowners are now being asked to pay to replace at a cost of between $20 million and $33 million.

In the spring of 2024, an updated engineering report stated the entire dilapidated Sage Mesa system had fallen apart and would need to be replaced.

Two months ago, the current RDOS board voted in favour of moving forward with a referendum scheduled for early April. The vote will ask the 242 property owners whether they support turning over management and operation of the system to RDOS and whether they support borrowing up to $33 million to replace it.

The water system was originally installed in the 1960s by the Chapman family, which owned and operated the Pine Hills Golf Course. Most development in the Sage Mesa area occurred during the 1970s and 1980s.

The 2024 engineering report stated emphatically that several million dollars would be required to repair and replace the system, noting that the “band-aid solutions” used for years were no longer viable.

Sage Mesa Water and Public Service Co. Ltd. is privately owned and provides water to the Sage Mesa subdivision, as well as Sandstone, Westwood Properties, Pine Hills Golf Course, Wow Golf Course and Husula Highlands within Electoral Area F of the RDOS.

The Provincial Comptroller of Water Rights has managed the utility since 1990 and, for the past 11 years, has contracted the RDOS to operate the system.

Since the 2024 report, the provincial government has not committed to providing any financial assistance toward replacing or upgrading the Sage Mesa system, leaving the 242 property owners responsible for all costs.

The $33-million estimate includes a mandatory 40 per cent contingency required under provincial regulations when borrowing large sums from the Municipal Financing Authority for major infrastructure projects.

Ratepayers will ultimately pay the actual costs of replacing the system, which remain unknown, as the work is expected to take several years to complete.

Concerns early on

Leah Schulting, a homeowner connected to the system for the past 11 years and a member of the Sage Mesa Water Users Group, said a report from 2000 clearly shows there were serious concerns about the system more than 25 years ago.

“The fact that the provincial government was responsible for maintaining and operating the system and essentially did nothing to address those concerns for three decades — and then decided to download all responsibility onto 242 property owners — is deeply troubling,” she said.

“The board passed a resolution in 2000 saying they would take over ownership only after all these deficiencies were fixed, which are detailed in the report they commissioned,” Schulting said. “Obviously, the provincial government and the regional district knew 25 years ago there were legal and operational issues that weren’t resolved.

“I don’t want to speak for everybody who lives up here, but I’m dumbfounded that the provincial government is trying to download a $33-million liability onto 242 residents when they knew about all these deficiencies 25 years ago. Nothing has been fixed in that time, and now that it’s fully depreciated, we’re expected to pay.”

Schulting said it is also troubling that many homes connected to the system were bought and sold without the provincial government or RDOS notifying the local real estate board.

“People have purchased homes here in the past two years without knowing about this liability,” she said. “We believe the province has a legal requirement to inform the real estate board. Sales were going through daily until last July, when media coverage began.

“The provincial government had full control of this system. They set the rates, signed the agreements and approved RDOS as the operator. The province controlled everything — but now they want to dump the liability on us.”

Schulting said the upcoming April referendum is problematic, given that key decisions about potential partnerships with the City of Penticton or the Penticton Indian Band have yet to be made.

“They don’t know whether they’re going with city water, the PIB or a standalone treatment plant,” she said. “How can they ask us to vote on an open-ended bill with no project selected? We don’t even know if that’s legal. The only people suffering are the current homeowners.”

Schulting added funding for other rural water system upgrades in the region was not based on “worst-case contingencies,” and it has never been adequately explained why the $33-million figure is being used when some reports suggest actual costs could be closer to half that amount.

The 2000 report only recently surfaced following a Freedom of Information request by a Sage Mesa resident, she said, adding that several additional FOI requests have since been submitted so residents can obtain more information before voting.

“We’ve written to the Premier and other senior officials with this report, saying this is ludicrous,” she said. “We haven’t received a single response — not one.”

Schulting said she personally will not support the referendum.

“I’m speaking for myself, but I will be voting no,” she said. “I simply don’t trust the government. They have failed us for 36 years when it comes to this system.”

She said forcing residents to pay the full multi-million-dollar cost over the next two decades could lead many homeowners to bankruptcy.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said.

Many property owners are seniors on fixed incomes who have paid their taxes, water bills and mortgages for decades and cannot afford another significant monthly expense.

Voting no won’t solve the problem, Schulting acknowledged.

“That’s not the solution,” she said. “We need this system fixed. We want clean water. We deserve clean water. The province wants this off its plate — it’s a nuisance to them.”

A staff report dated June 8, 2000, recommended that “the Regional Board authorize the chair to send a letter to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs indicating that the Regional District will not consider ownership of the water utility” until numerous serious concerns were addressed.

Those concerns included requirements that the provincial government:

Provide evidence all outstanding service commitments had been resolved;

Update the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN);

Confirm there was no outstanding or pending legal action against the utility;

Provide a restructuring grant to cover governance transfer costs;

Clarify the status of the line between the booster station and the upper-zone reservoir;

Conduct a rate equity analysis;

Provide an infrastructure grant to offset costs in the five-year capital plan;

Inspect the intake pipe from Okanagan Lake for condition and Fisheries Act compliance.

In the fall of 1999, RDOS contracted True Consulting Group to conduct an engineering analysis of the Sage Mesa system under an infrastructure planning grant.

That report estimated $628,000 in capital costs to repair deficiencies, including upgrades to supply mains, reservoirs, pump house capacity and service connections.

“The five-year capital improvement plan represents a significant cost to water users,” the report stated, recommending an infrastructure grant to offset expenses.

The report concluded the utility would be best managed locally in conjunction with the West Bench Irrigation District and emphasized the province retained ultimate responsibility for resolving outstanding financial and legal issues.

“Once all issues have been addressed by the provincial government,” the report stated, “the Regional District could hold a referendum to determine support for a local service area and authority to incur debt.”

The report was signed by RDOS Special Projects Manager Karl Newholm in 2000.

The provincial government seized the Sage Mesa water system from its private owners in 1990.

For 36 years, the province has been responsible for setting rates, signing agreements, collecting fees, managing operations and planning upgrades, according to an email from the Sage Mesa Water Users Group.

Despite that control, the email states, the province failed to address longstanding deficiencies or set aside adequate reserve funds.

Next steps

Borrowing $33 million would cost approximately $239,487 per household over 30 years, the group said, representing one of the highest per-household infrastructure costs ever proposed in a B.C. service area.

The group said no property owner it knows was aware of the system’s issues at the time of purchase.

Ratepayers are concerned RDOS is now prepared — 25 years after commissioning its own report — to assume responsibility for a fully depreciated system without required provincial corrections, resolved legal issues or guaranteed grant funding.

Many of the conditions outlined in the Newholm report remain unmet, the email said, and the system has deteriorated significantly.

The group urged RDOS to reaffirm its original position and require the province to complete corrective work before any transfer or borrowing proceeds, and to secure major grant funding before holding a referendum.

The province missed an opportunity to connect the system to Penticton’s water supply in 2012 through the West Bench connection, the email added.

