Penticton News

Penticton-Summerland MLA hosting free town halls

MLA hosting town halls

Photo: The Canadian Press MLA Amelia Boultbee at a press conference in late 2025.

Local MLA Amelia Boultbee is holding a series of open houses this week, seeking feedback from the communities.

Boultbee will be at:

West Bench Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 27

Naramata Elementary School Wednesday, Jan. 28

Summerland Arena Friday, Jan. 30

Each event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

These follow a similar event Monday, Jan. 26 in Penticton.

Boultbee is asking the community to "share concerns ahead of the next legislative sitting," according to advertisements for the events.

She is currently an independent in the legislature, having left the B.C. Conservatives last year.