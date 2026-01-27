Penticton News

Notorious downtown Penticton convenience store back after years of delay

24 Seven store back

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Convenience store aspect of 24 Seven now open.

After a lengthy wait, Penticton's formerly notorious 24 Seven downtown convenience store has officially launched its soft opening.

The location on Main Street at Eckhardt, which operated as 24Main and had hot food options at the time, closed in 2021 and changed ownership.

An Osmow's Shawarma operation opened up in the space in last 2024, but the convenience store aspect has only just come to fruition.

"We’re open and rolling, and while we’re still building things out, we’re working hard to bring the store to its full potential. Some items are still on the way, with hot food and more coming soon," reads a social media update from a member of the 24 Seven team.

The Osmow's food options are ongoing and available.