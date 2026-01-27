Penticton News
Notorious downtown Penticton convenience store back after years of delay
24 Seven store back
Photo: Chelsea Powrie
Convenience store aspect of 24 Seven now open.
After a lengthy wait, Penticton's formerly notorious 24 Seven downtown convenience store has officially launched its soft opening.
The location on Main Street at Eckhardt, which operated as 24Main and had hot food options at the time, closed in 2021 and changed ownership.
An Osmow's Shawarma operation opened up in the space in last 2024, but the convenience store aspect has only just come to fruition.
"We’re open and rolling, and while we’re still building things out, we’re working hard to bring the store to its full potential. Some items are still on the way, with hot food and more coming soon," reads a social media update from a member of the 24 Seven team.
The Osmow's food options are ongoing and available.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- MLA hosting town hallsPenticton-Summerland - 12:03 pm
- Fleet retired after jet crashBusiness - 12:01 pm
- 24 Seven store backPenticton - 11:55 am
- Chief wants DRIPA to stayBC - 11:44 am
- Warns against deal with ICEBC - 11:43 am
Real Estate
12-1020 Lanfranco Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net