Penticton students interview senior citizens and share their tales
Tales from our seniors
Hear some unique Penticton stories and support local students at a lunchtime event today.
The English First Peoples 12 class of Princess Margaret Secondary interviewed Penticton seniors, in a style inspired by the "Humans of New York" blog. It was part of a creative writing unit the students were studying, with a goal of intergenerational learning.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 12 to 1 p.m., pop by the Penticton Museum auditorium, as the students will be presenting and discussing their projects.
"English First Peoples is an academic equivalent of English 12, designed around the First Peoples Principles of Learning. One key principle is intergenerational learning," reads the event description.
"Students in this class already have kindergarten buddies, so this project offered an opportunity to connect with the opposite end of the age spectrum. Teacher, Erica Fitton has taught this course for the past 10 years, and it remains popular at Princess Margaret Secondary for its emphasis on experiential learning and weekly field trips."
Tuesday's event is part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series at the museum, offering ways to make a lunch hour more interesting while learning about heritage and culture topics.
No tickets are required, simply drop by the museum auditorium at 785 Main Street. Admission is by donation, with a suggested donation of $2 for adults or $1 for children.
More Penticton News
- Thin ice on Peanut PondOsoyoos - 10:44 am
- MLA recovering from strokeCranbrook - 10:40 am
- Horse suspect releasedVernon - 10:38 am
- Young's gift to GreenlandEntertainment - 10:34 am
- 4-week delay after hot micVancouver - 10:29 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel