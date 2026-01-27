Penticton News

Penticton students interview senior citizens and share their tales

Tales from our seniors

Hear some unique Penticton stories and support local students at a lunchtime event today.

The English First Peoples 12 class of Princess Margaret Secondary interviewed Penticton seniors, in a style inspired by the "Humans of New York" blog. It was part of a creative writing unit the students were studying, with a goal of intergenerational learning.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 12 to 1 p.m., pop by the Penticton Museum auditorium, as the students will be presenting and discussing their projects.

"English First Peoples is an academic equivalent of English 12, designed around the First Peoples Principles of Learning. One key principle is intergenerational learning," reads the event description.

"Students in this class already have kindergarten buddies, so this project offered an opportunity to connect with the opposite end of the age spectrum. Teacher, Erica Fitton has taught this course for the past 10 years, and it remains popular at Princess Margaret Secondary for its emphasis on experiential learning and weekly field trips."

Tuesday's event is part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series at the museum, offering ways to make a lunch hour more interesting while learning about heritage and culture topics.

No tickets are required, simply drop by the museum auditorium at 785 Main Street. Admission is by donation, with a suggested donation of $2 for adults or $1 for children.