Penticton News

Penticton property tax assessments in the mail

Property values up slightly

Photo: City of Penticton Property assessments coming in the mail.

BC Assessment has mailed its annual assessment notices to property owners around the province, and the City of Penticton has some information to share regarding what residents can expect.

The average residential property value in the city has increased by 0.1 per cent for 2026.

That said, the city notes that will not necessarily result in the same percentage change to property taxes.

"Each year, the city adopts a budget that sets the total amount of property tax revenue needed to fund essential community services. While individual property assessments may increase or decrease, the total amount of property tax collected citywide remains fixed at the budgeted amount," reads a press release issued Monday from the city.

"To achieve this, tax rates are adjusted annually before May 15 so that only the budgeted amount of property tax revenue is collected. How this affects an individual property depends on how its assessment change compares to the citywide average."

They explain the calculations as follows:

If your property assessment increased by 0.1 per cent, your municipal property tax change will generally align with the overall budgeted tax rate change

If your assessment decreased, or increased by less than 0.1 per cent, your tax increase will likely be lower than the budgeted rate change

If your assessment increased by more than 0.1 per cent, your tax increase will likely be higher than the budgeted rate change

Penticton's local tax increase this year is expected to be 5.93 per cent, or $11 for the average household and $44 per month for the average business.

"Property owners who have questions or concerns about their assessed value are encouraged to contact BC Assessment directly. Requests for a review must be submitted by Jan. 31, using the contact information provided on the assessment notice."