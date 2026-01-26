Penticton News
Apex-trained skier heading in hot to second Olympics
Apex skier an Olympian
Photo: Eric Bolte/Agence Zoom via Olympic.ca
Reece Howden, left, of Team Canada takes 1st place, Kevin Drury of Team Canada takes 3rd place during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup on March 14, 2025 in Craigleith, Canada
A talented skier who trained at Apex Mountain Resort is heading to the Olympics, among the frontrunners to take home some hardware.
Reece Howden, 27, trained with the Apex Ski Club from age seven to 18, and has since become a three-time Crystal Globe winner for finishing on top of World Cup standings.
This February, he will be competing for Team Canada on their Alpine Skiing team, and given his most recent Crystal Globe win was just last year, he may be the one to beat.
These will be his second Olympics.
The games run Feb. 6 through Feb. 22 in Italy.
