Penticton News

Penticton businesses offering local options for de-stressing

De-stress at local spots

Photo: BEhive Penticton businesses offering wellness options.

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Relax and reduce stress this season in Penticton.

Penticton’s The BEhive offers a “sacred space for wellness where all are welcome,” with a variety of classes and workshops suitable for everyone.

Workshops range from reiki, sound healing, yoga and bookclubs, and the women-owned and operated studio is committed to building a healthy community.

Feel a sense of calm when you step into the studio, work on connecting with yourself and your community as you work towards relaxation and rejuvenation.

Classes range from 12-14 people in a “boutique-style experience,” and for those looking for a one-on-one option, BEhive also offers wellness one-on-one classes.

A drop-in class is priced at $20, with other passes ranging from 20 classes for the month (priced at $145, that’s $7.25 a class!), to 20-class passes that expire over 6-months, there’s plenty of options to choose from. And with 25 classes offered in a week, you’ll have plenty to try.

Visit them online at thebehive.ca or in person at 102-100 Nanaimo Ave E.

Looking for something even … quieter? Try a float tank at oGoFloat, the ultimate sensory experience at 144 Chambers Place in Penticton, described as a “healing sanctuary” in a “relaxing atmosphere.”

With a tagline of “Relax Harder,” oGoFloat offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a float in one of their tanks that holds 800 pounds of epsom salt in less than 12 inches of filtered water for 90 minutes.

With an environment created to block sensory stimuli, floaters enjoy complete silence in the dark, in perfectly calibrated skin-temperature water.

“Floating” can provide the benefits of reducing stress, improving sleep, helping with anxiety and even assist with physical pain.

Enjoy oGoFloat’s private sanctuary of serenity, also describing themselves as “Penticton’s foremost relaxation destination.”

For more information or to book a session online or by phone, visit ogofloat.ca, and be sure to read up on the benefits of floating!

Or try a unique experience - a hot, cold and still circuit at Shelter, an immersive floating sauna located on Okanagan Lake.

“It is a sanctuary for restoration; a place to gather, slow down, and find peace in the elements through the rhythm of heat, cold, and stillness,” explained owner Ashley Key.

“We realized that while Penticton already has a vibrant wellness community, we wanted to create something unique that could bring a sense of calm, connection, and restoration to the community. That’s how the concept of Shelter, a floating sauna on Okanagan Lake was born: a welcoming sanctuary where locals and visitors alike can slow down, warm up in the sauna, take an invigorating plunge into the lake, and rest in stillness.”

Open Oct. 1 to mid May, Shelter allows you to move through the cycle at your own pace.

“The sauna is heated between 80–100°C (175–215°F), depending on your preference,” explained Key. “The plunge lake water temperature varies seasonally, typically ranging from 2–12°C (36–54°F). For the past handful of days the lake water has been 2°C.”

You can visit Shelter at a time with others who value wellness and connection, or book a private session for yourself, partner or group. Memberships and pass punches are also available.

For more information and to read the benefits of the cycle, visit sheltersauna.com. Visit them in person at 21 Lakeshore Dr W.

Want that inner-glow to show on your skin? La Creme Skin Care & Boutique, located at 101-207 Main St in Penticton, will get you there!

The boutique offers personalized and time-based facials, meaning you can book a time that works for you, and your service is tailored to your skincare needs. Talk about zero stress!

Skincare specialists will help create a treatment plan including the best products, tools and techniques to help you achieve healthy, glowing skin at home. It’s the perfect way to bring relaxation home.

Penticton’s latest addition to the relaxation, rejuvenation and absolute pampering scene is the Penticton Headspa, where you’ll release stress, boost circulation and feel refreshed after a headicure.

You read that right! A headicure treatment is the ultimate way to indulge in ultimate zen while caring for your scalp and releasing tension.

With three options to choose from - 60 minutes, 90 minutes and 120 minutes - each treatment offers acupuncture massage on the scalp, with the 90 and 120 minute options also offering facials. You can even add on an eye, hair or hand mask to your service, too!

You’ll enjoy a relaxing hair wash under the soothing water halo, followed by your hair being dried.

Indulge in a relaxing cup of tea after your treatment, and add on a blowout, curl or flat ironing treatment after your hair has been dried.

The spa is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is located at 107-437 Martin St, as well as online at pentictonheadspa.square.site

For more Penticton offerings, click here