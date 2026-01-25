Penticton News

Search and rescue team keeps Penticton's Winter Swim safe

Photo: PenSAR PenSAR attended Penticton's Frosty Toes Winter Swim.

Penticton and District Search and Rescue helped keep the city's Frosty Toes Winter Swim safe on Sunday.

During the Frost Fest Winter Carnival, PenSAR made sure to show up for the dip hosted by the KISU Swim Club.

"We had [three] Swiftwater team members in the water and [three] GSAR members on shore, keeping a close eye on all the brave folks taking the icy plunge," PenSAR said on social media.

"Huge thanks to the City of Penticton and everyone who jumped in, you’re tougher than you look!"