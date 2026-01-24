Penticton Vees recorded 12th Western Hockey League win in a row Friday
Vees win 12 straight
The Penticton Vees have put the Western Hockey League on notice with their 12th straight win.
The expansion team shut out Spokane 6-0 Friday night on home ice.
The win puts the Vees at 27-9-4-3 on the season.
Penticton is currently in first place in the BC Division of the WHL. Kelowna is in third place, while Kamloops is one spot behind in fourth place.
Nolan Stevenson registered two goals for the Vees in Friday's contest.
Brittan Alstead, Matteo Danis, Jacob Kvasnicka and Ethan Weber rounded out the scoring for the Okanagan team.
AJ Reyelts was strong between the pipes, recording his second shutout of the season.
The Vees will be back in action Saturday night in Kelowna versus the Rockets then on Sunday when they take on the Red Deer Rebels at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Game time is 4 p.m.
