Penticton News

Job loss after refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine sent Penticton woman on 'spiral' to homelessness, court hears

On 'spiral' to homelessness

Photo: Chelsea Powrie A Penticton woman was sentenced for threatening a retail worker at the now-closed Bay in Penticton.

A Penticton woman who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine and subsequently lost her job, sending her on a "spiral" into homelessness, was sentenced to time served on Friday after threatening to kill a retail worker.

Ileah Schuman, 41, was given a six-day jail sentence and 12 months of probation for uttering threats to cause death.

Court heard an employee of the former Hudson's Bay store in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre confronted Schuman for shoplifting on Jan. 31, 2024.

She responded by telling the employee she would kill her by stabbing her with a knife and lighting her on fire.

The police were called and Schuman was arrested a short distance from the store, where she was found congregating with a group of homeless people.

Crown prosecutor Alexander Wheele said Schuman’s attendance on the court file had been “abysmal,” with multiple warrants issued.

Defence lawyer Norm Yates said Schuman worked as a licensed practical nurse in hospice care for 15 years, until she refused the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

“After losing her job, her life kind of went into a bit of a spiral — quite a spiral, actually,” said Yates.

She was injured in a car crash, and at about the same time her father and boyfriend died.

“She tells me that she has been homeless now for a number of years,” Yates said. “She is unemployed.”

The mother of two has now moved to the Shuswap, where she is still homeless.

Schuman told the judge she took a sublocade injection while at Okanagan Correctional Centre. The monthly dose dampens cravings for opioids.

Judge Sabena Thompson encouraged Schuman to continue taking the injections and to seek counselling for her addiction, but stopped short of making it a term of her probation.

“You've taken a really important first step,” she said.

“I appreciate the person who is before me today is likely a very different person than the person on January 2024, but I also appreciate people deserve to be safe at work."

Thompson went along with a joint submission for six days time served and a year of probation, during which time Schuman will be prohibited from possessing weapons and required to keep in touch with her probation officer about where she is living.