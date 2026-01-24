Penticton group welcoming people of all ages for creative expression
Creativity at all ages
"Creativity doesn’t have an expiration date" is the guiding statement behind the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts, which champions lifelong learning from early childhood to older adulthood.
PAMDA, as it is known, offers a range of inclusive group classes for all ranges.
From early childhood music to youth drama, to string orchestra, speech arts and much more, it is focused on being a place creativity flourishes.
“Group classes remind us that learning doesn’t have to be linear or competitive,” says Catherine Jones, executive director of PAMDA.
“People come to these programs at many different points in their lives, and each brings something valuable to the experience.”
The goal is discovery, rather than competition, and PAMDA hopes anyone interested will join this winter with their slate of programming.
They run throughout the season and "conclude with informal sharings and performances that celebrate growth and participation rather than perfection," according to PAMDA.
Registration is now open and more information is available online here.
