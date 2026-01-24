Penticton company holding ugly garage door contest
Ugly garage door contest
Do you have an ugly garage door that might need replacing? You might be able to win your way to a makeover.
Bob’s Garage Door Services is getting ready for the Penticton Home and Reno Show and offering a giveaway, challenging Penticton to show them their ugliest garage door.
"If you’re a resident of Penticton and your garage door has seen better days or feels like a disappointment every time you leave the driveway, this is your chance to win a brand new one!" reads the contest description.
Homeowners can simply send a photo of their garage door to [email protected].
The top three will be selected and displayed at the Bob's Garage Door Services booth at the reno show on March 7 and 8 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
There, the public will vote for the winner of a brand new door makeover.
