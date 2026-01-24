Penticton News

Penticton company holding ugly garage door contest

Photo: Contributed Enter to win a garage door makeover

Do you have an ugly garage door that might need replacing? You might be able to win your way to a makeover.

Bob’s Garage Door Services is getting ready for the Penticton Home and Reno Show and offering a giveaway, challenging Penticton to show them their ugliest garage door.

"If you’re a resident of Penticton and your garage door has seen better days or feels like a disappointment every time you leave the driveway, this is your chance to win a brand new one!" reads the contest description.

Homeowners can simply send a photo of their garage door to [email protected].

The top three will be selected and displayed at the Bob's Garage Door Services booth at the reno show on March 7 and 8 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

There, the public will vote for the winner of a brand new door makeover.