Penticton News

Rotary Club names Penticton's Student of the Month for January

Student of Month Marlee

Photo: Rotary Penticton Marlee Wisner

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is pleased to ring in the New Year by recognizing Marlee Winser, an exceptional Grade 12 student-athlete at Penticton Secondary School, as its Rotary Student of the Month for January. Her selection is a no-brainer.

Winser’s outstanding accomplishments in competitive swimming, combined with sustained academic distinction, embody the leadership, perseverance, and commitment to excellence that this award seeks to honour.

Winser is a cornerstone of the Pen High Lakers girls swim team, which has captured the provincial high school championship title for four consecutive years. Her individual contributions are equally impressive, culminating in a four-year, ‘full ride’ swimming scholarship to Washington State University. This eye-popping achievement reflects years of disciplined training, mental toughness, and an unwavering drive to improve, both athletically and personally.

Swimming has been an integral part of Winser’s life since age 6, when she first attended summer camps with the Similkameen Steelheads Swim Club in Keremeos. In 2017, at age 9, she joined the highly regarded KISU Swim Club, where her natural aptitude for the sport quickly became evident. Although she participated in a range of school sports until age 11, the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed many team activities. Swimming, however, continued uninterrupted, allowing her to train consistently and deepen her connection to the sport. As her times improved and friendships with teammates flourished, competitive swimming evolved from an activity into a defining passion.

That passion has produced an extraordinary list of achievements. At the 2025 Provincial High School Swimming Championships in Richmond last November, Winser captured gold in the 100-metre freestyle with a record-setting performance and added a silver medal in the 200-metre individual medley. She also played a pivotal role on the gold-medal-winning 4 x 50-metre freestyle and 4 x 100-metre relay teams, with the latter setting another provincial record. Her success extends well beyond the provincial stage. Nationally, she has been selected to the Swimming Canada Youth Team for a 2025 national training camp and will represent Canada at the Edinburgh International Swim Meet this coming March.

KISU Swim Club Head Coach Tina Hoeben emphasizes that Winser’s impact reaches far beyond medals and records. “Marlee has been a valued member of KISU for nearly a decade and has shown exceptional development as both an athlete and leader,” Hoeben notes. “While her competitive spirit has always been evident, her growth into a confident, motivating team captain has significantly strengthened team cohesion and morale. She leads by example through discipline, dedication, and an exemplary work ethic, and her provincial records and national and international recognition reflect perseverance and leadership worthy of SOM recognition.”

Winser’s relentless pursuit of excellence is equally apparent in the classroom. Pen High teachers consistently describe her as the model student-athlete. Physical and Health Education teacher Brian Hurst highlights her ability to balance demanding training with academic rigor, remarking, “Despite grueling early-morning and afternoon sessions through the Swim Academy, she maintains a 90-plus percent average in university-preparatory courses while supporting teammates and representing her school with pride as she prepares to attend WSU.”

Life Sciences teacher Geoff Waterman echoes these observations, describing Winser as focused, industrious, and highly collaborative. In Life Sciences 11, she demonstrated strong communication and critical-thinking skills, managed her absences for swimming competitions proactively, and consistently completed work in advance. Her respectful engagement with peers and positive approach to group projects made her a valued presence in the classroom.

Despite her many accolades, Winser remains refreshingly modest. She is quick to credit her success to the support of her family, friends, coaches, and teammates who continually challenge her to improve. While inwardly proud of her personal achievements, she speaks most enthusiastically about team accomplishments, particularly the Pen High girls’ record-setting medley relay performance at the most recent provincial championships.

Winser is deeply grateful for what swimming has given her beyond medals and recognition. She values the lasting friendships she has formed, the opportunity to meet inspiring people, and the life skills the sport has instilled, including commitment, teamwork, self-sacrifice, and grit in pursuit of shared goals. These lessons, she notes, will remain with her long after her competitive career concludes.

Balancing a demanding 20-hour-per-week training schedule with a challenging academic program comprising AP English Literature, Pre-Calculus 12, and Chemistry 12 last semester, she has achieved a remarkable average of 93 percent over the past two years in these core courses. Her favourite subject is Life Sciences, which she enjoys for its opportunity to explore “the complex deepest workings of living organisms.”

After graduation, Winser plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology under the auspices of her WSU swim scholarship. Whatever path her future takes, she has already demonstrated the discipline, leadership, and resilience required for long-term success. With many new challenges and opportunities ahead, this gifted young lady is exceptionally well prepared to navigate the uncharted waters before her.