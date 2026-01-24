Oliver winery looking to revolutionize protecting crops with the power of the sun
Sun power to save crops
A winery in Oliver is looking to protect grapes while also generating its own solar power.
Double Barrel Vineyards will be the site of an automated agrivoltaics system above the vineyard, which will integrate solar panels and crop protection through adjustable panels that can be opened or closed to respond to weather conditions.
"This project is a real game-changer for agriculture in the Okanagan,” said Jesse Gill, with the Okanagan Hills Winery Gropu behind Back Door Winery.
“It’s a novel way to protect my grapes while keeping the land productive and resilient.”
The "solar canopy," as it is described, will generate electricity for the farm, and if there is excess, it can be sold to the grid.
The hope is to provide a working demonstration of what agrivoltaics can do for local vineyards and wineries around the region in the face of increasing crop resiliency challenges.
“I have worked with biologists, grape and soil specialists to adapt the technology specifically for vineyards in the Okanagan. Having successfully developed agrivoltaics for sheep grazing in Alberta, this project is different and provides enhancements and protection to existing vines,” technical consultant Claude Mindorff, WEST of Partners Ltd, said.
The Agricultural Land Commission has given its green light, and now the project will still need further permits from the RDOS and other regulatory bodies.
