Penticton News
Penticton's downtown all set up with snow for Frost Fest
Snowy setup downtown
Snow has arrived in downtown Penticton, and it didn't fall from the sky.
Frost Fest gets underway today, Friday January 23, and a manufactured winter wonderland has been installed next to City Hall featuring snow trucked down from Apex Mountain.
A host of free events and entertainment will be ongoing through the weekend.
The 100 block of Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic until Monday at noon to facilitate the events.
Find out more and plan ahead for the weekend online here.
