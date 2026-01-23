Penticton News

Penticton's downtown all set up with snow for Frost Fest

Snowy setup downtown

Photo: City of Penticton Peach City Rail Jam is just one spectacle at Frost Fest this weekend.

Snow has arrived in downtown Penticton, and it didn't fall from the sky.

Frost Fest gets underway today, Friday January 23, and a manufactured winter wonderland has been installed next to City Hall featuring snow trucked down from Apex Mountain.

A host of free events and entertainment will be ongoing through the weekend.

The 100 block of Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic until Monday at noon to facilitate the events.

