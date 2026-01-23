RCMP say missing South Okanagan man found
Missing man found
UPDATE: Friday, Jan. 23
The missing man has been found. RCMP thank the public for their assistance.
ORIGINAL: Thursday, Jan. 22
Penticton RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 30-year-old man last seen at his home in Okanagan Falls back on Monday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.
Benjamin McCarthy was reported missing on Jan. 21 and was last in contact with his loved ones via text message at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
"Police are very concerned for Benjamins’ health and well-being and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long," Penticton RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said in a press release.
McCarthy is described as a white male standing six foot one inch tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey and brown plaid jacket, jeans or plaid pajama pants and a ball cap.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benjamin McCarthy is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
