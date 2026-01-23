Penticton News

South Okanagan man found wet in underwear in stranger's home

Near-nude stranger in home

Photo: File photo Penticton law courts

A South Okanagan man has pleaded guilty to being unlawfully inside an Okanagan Falls home, after being found soaking wet in his underwear in a stranger's house.

Nicholas Ryan Meagher, who is in his early 40s, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Thursday for sentencing.

Court heard that in November 2024, police were called to a residence along the lake in Okanagan Falls after an alarm indicated a glass break, and a resident called saying there was a "Caucasian male with shaggy brown hair in his residence in his underwear, [who] was wet and appeared to be intoxicated," according to admitted facts.

The homeowner was in the residence with Meagher for roughly 40 minutes before police arrived.

When RCMP got to the scene they found Meagher in the residence. He is known to police and the wider Penticton-area community as someone who struggles with mental health and addiction.

Meagher was wet and wearing only his undergarments, and had been discovered in a state of distress holding a lamp. Police noted that the house is directly adjacent to the lake.

Meagher pleaded guilty to being in the house unlawfully. Court heard that Meagher has a lengthy criminal history.

"The Penticton community is very familiar with him, and is unfortunate someone who struggles with a significant drug addiction,” the Crown stated.

"It’s clear he is not someone who abides by court orders, or is able to."

Judge Lynett Jung decided to sentence Meagher to 330 days behind bars for his offence.

Meagher has been in custody since the summer, with an accrued 345 days of credit for time already spent in jail awaiting court time.

Given that, Meagher has a few more weeks behind bars followed by 24 months of probation with standard reporting and behavioural conditions.