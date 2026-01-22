Princeton mayor calls out 'undue burden' of uniquely high fuel prices in town
Mayor calls out gas prices
The mayor of Princeton has penned an open letter to provincial and federal powers raising the alarm about an apparent pattern of higher gas prices in town.
Mayor Spencer Coyne shared the letter Thursday afternoon, which was sent to multiple relevant provincial and federal ministers, as well as local regional politicians MLA Donegal Wilson and MP Helena Konanz.
"It is deeply concerning to once again observe Princeton seeing some of the highest fuel prices in the region," Coyne wrote, noting that as of publication of the open letter, Princeton's price per litre in cents was 141.9.
That was significantly higher than nearby communities in the Similkameen and South Okanagan, none of which cracked 140 and many of which were well below 130 centre per litre.
"Given that fuel supplied throughout our Regional District originates from the same sources, it is difficult to understand why such significant price discrepancies continue to occur in Princeton," Coyne wrote.
"These consistently elevated prices have measurable negative impacts on our community. As a rural community, many residents must regularly travel for medical appointments and essential services."
Coyne wrote the prices are an undue burden, and also may deter travellers on the Highway 3 corridor, potentially shooing away tourists.
"These issues warrant serious attention to ensure fair pricing and to protect the economic well-being of Princeton residents and businesses," Coyne concluded.
The letter does not ask for any specific action from any of the ministers or elected officials.
