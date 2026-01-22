Penticton News

South Okanagan-Similkameen volunteers honured with prizes after year of giving back

Volunteers win prizes

Photo: Anne Ramey Left to right: Wendy Martens, Craig Henderson, Cathy Sacidis, Pat Buckland, Cary Schneiderat, Joelle Sprinks

South Okanagan-Similkameen volunteers won big at an annual raffle.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Community Connections Volunteer Center teamed up with McLeod & Schneiderat Lawyers for a giveaway recognizing the hard work of local volunteers, running an annual prize draw that any eligible volunteers were able to enter.

Five volunteers were the recipients of either a $500 WestJet gift voucher or a $500 staycation gift package.

“Supporting volunteers, the people who put the time and energy into the community, that’s supporting those who make all our local organizations strong,” said Cary Schneiderat, named partner at McLeod & Schniederat and presenter of the prizes, in a press release.

The community members who won are Craig Henderson of Naramata, longtime CFUZ radio volunteer; Cathy Sacidis, Penticton Soupateria volunteer; Joelle Sprinks, ElderDog Canada volunteer; Pat Buckland, champion of literacy and arts in Oliver; and Wendy Martens, volunteer at Summerland's Nixdorf Classic Cars Museum, which donates its admission revenues to the Agur Lake Camp Society.

“That kind of hard work often goes unseen and deserves recognition,” said Sabrina Monteith, executive director of the volunteer center.

“It’s really nice to see them get something back.”

That said, the volunteers all agree they are not in it for the prizes — they are in it to contribute to their communities.

These five are just a few of many volunteers who work tirelessly on community projects throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

The organization wishes to thank all those who have volunteered. Anyone looking to get involved can learn more about being a volunteer online here.