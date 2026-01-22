Penticton News

Penticton Vees game to celebrate local healthcare heroes

Healthcare heroes at game

Photo: Contributed Ian Lindsay, CEO with John Pankiw presenting staff with tickets

Patients and staff at Penticton Regional Hospital were gifted tickets to a Vees game this week honouring healthcare heroes.

This Friday, Jan. 23 is healthcare appreciation night at the South Okanagan Events Centre as the Penticton Vees take on the Spokane Chiefs.

Dubbed the “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” game, it will be a chance to thank the local heroes who wear scrubs.

This week, John Pankiw, the 2025 SOS Medical Foundation Healthcare Hero, dropped by Penticton Regional Hospital to give staff complimentary game tickets.

The Penticton Vees mascot Harvee also paid a visit, handing out tickets.

We are so proud to be part of these moments,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation.

“Whether it’s a donor stepping forward or a team showing up in person, it all sends the same message to our healthcare teams and patients: you are valued, and this community cares.”

Tickets are still available for the Vees' Friday game celebrating healthcare workers online here, and as always, children under 12 can attend for free. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.