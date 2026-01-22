Portion of Penticton's Main Street closed for Frost Fest
Road closed for Frost Fest
A portion of Main Street in Penticton is closed today through Monday to both prepare for and allow for upcoming Frost Fest activities.
The festival begins Friday, featuring three days worth of free spectacles and entertainment. Work is now underway in the 100 block of Main Street to ensure everything is set up, and the road is closed.
Those wishing to access City Hall and the other businesses in that block will need to park elsewhere and access on foot.
The outdoor rink adjacent to Gyro Park will be closed to public skating on Jan. 23 and 24, as it will host the Frost Fest hockey tournament, free to watch for all spectators.
Other entertainment during the festival includes a hot air balloon "glow up" on Friday, pro snowboarders competing in a rail jam, food trucks, DJs and much more.
Click here for more information, and check out the full schedule below.
