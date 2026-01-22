277731
281512
Penticton News  

Visible fire part of planned controlled burn adjacnent to Penticton

Chelsea Powrie - Jan 21, 2026 / 6:49 pm | Story: 595526

There is a controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band land Wednesday night that has been highly visible from the city.

City of Penticton staff are aware, and are also aware partner agencies are monitoring the situation to ensure it stays under control as planned.

"At this time, no action is required from the public," reads an update from the city which was also shared by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on social media.

The City of Penticton shared the following reminders related to this planned burn:

  • Please do not call 911 solely to report smoke related to this planned activity, unless there is an emergency
  • Individuals who are smoke-sensitive may wish to limit outdoor activity and keep windows closed while smoke is present
  • Continue to remain aware of your surroundings and report any unrelated concerns through appropriate channels

