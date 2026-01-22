Penticton News

Visible fire part of planned controlled burn adjacnent to Penticton

Controlled burn on PIB land

Photo: Mike Biden File photo of fire in the Penticton area.

There is a controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band land Wednesday night that has been highly visible from the city.

City of Penticton staff are aware, and are also aware partner agencies are monitoring the situation to ensure it stays under control as planned.

"At this time, no action is required from the public," reads an update from the city which was also shared by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on social media.

The City of Penticton shared the following reminders related to this planned burn: