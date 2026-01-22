Penticton News
Visible fire part of planned controlled burn adjacnent to Penticton
Controlled burn on PIB land
Photo: Mike Biden
File photo of fire in the Penticton area.
There is a controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band land Wednesday night that has been highly visible from the city.
City of Penticton staff are aware, and are also aware partner agencies are monitoring the situation to ensure it stays under control as planned.
"At this time, no action is required from the public," reads an update from the city which was also shared by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on social media.
The City of Penticton shared the following reminders related to this planned burn:
- Please do not call 911 solely to report smoke related to this planned activity, unless there is an emergency
- Individuals who are smoke-sensitive may wish to limit outdoor activity and keep windows closed while smoke is present
- Continue to remain aware of your surroundings and report any unrelated concerns through appropriate channels
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
