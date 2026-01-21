Work on new, shorter Penticton walking pier on Okanagan Lake beginning soon
New, shorter walking pier
Construction will begin Monday on Okanagan Lake in Penticton on the aging pier. replacing it at half its former length and requiring some restrictions to movement along the lakeshore.
Work will include replacing the Kiwanis Pier, which has come to the end of its lifespan, upgrading landscaping, enhancing lighting and improving accessibility.
The total project cost is approximately $800,000.
“We know the pier is a cherished part of our waterfront and an important attraction for residents and tourists,” said Scott Boyko, manager of public works, in a press release.
“The new design will be raised in height to be more resilient to high waters, so that Penticton residents can enjoy this landmark for years to come.”
The walkway and green space adjacent will be fenced off while heavy machinery operates. Visitors to the Hooded Merganser Restaurant or Shelter Floating Sauna will need to access those locations through Penticton Lakeside Resort or the walkway east of the hotel from Okanagan Park.
Twenty one new trees and more than 100 shrubs will be planted, and invasive plant species removed. ,
The pier will not be the same size as it currently is. Council approved a scaled-down version of the replacement, following skyrocketing costs to remake it to its current scale — $1.8 million.
The city asked for community or corporate contributions to help meet that price tag but describe the response as "minimal."
The new pier, which will be half the size of the original pier at a price tag of $800,000, is anticipated to be in the spring.
