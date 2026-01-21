Penticton News

'Tough on everyone': Okanagan Falls' Avery Family Farms pauses operations amid financial strain

'Tough' economic blow

Photo: Avery Family Farms Avery Family Farms in Okanagan Falls.

Okanagan Falls lettuce producer Avery Family Farms will be "pausing operations" in February — unwelcome news in a community looking to build up its economy.

In the letter shared by Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's OK Falls director Matt Taylor Wednesday, Avery Family Farms owner Garry Peters said "financial constraints and critical equipment failures impacting our growing environment."

"While we remain proud of the product we have delivered, the team behind it, and the mission we set out to advance, continuing operations under the current structure is no longer financially viable," reads the letter.

Peters added business will continue as usual until Feb. 1, but after that operations will stop.

"Avery Farms was founded with a clear purpose — to contribute to a stronger, more resilient food system while also creating meaningful economic activity locally.

"We are acutely aware that the farm's presence represented opportunity and optimism for the OK Falls community, and we recognize that this decision has an impact beyond the business itself."

Local politicians shared their thoughts on the closure on social media.

"This is going to be tough on everyone," Matt Taylor, area director with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, wrote.

"It's an economic blow to this community that is working hard to regain economic sustainability, and its difficult for the employees who are losing work, and for the owners who have without doubt put everything into making this a sustainable business that contributes to Okanagan Falls' future"

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson said she is sad to learn of the move, sending thoughts to workers and their families.



"This was an innovative local food producer that chose Okanagan Falls to come home — bringing investment, good jobs, and a real sense of pride to the community. They built something forward-looking and meaningful, and their presence mattered to families, workers, and the broader local economy," she said.

The farm was a 114-acre project on the site of OK Falls' former Weyerhaeuser mill site.

"This is a strong reminder again, of the importance of local businesses," Taylor added.

"If you like having a local restaurant, a grocer, and services in your community - show them your support. Shop local."