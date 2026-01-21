Penticton News

Penticton city staff looking into detox centre needs locally ahead of potential provincial funding pitch

Looking into detox needs

Photo: Castanet City Hall.

Penticton city council needs more information about specific detox centre needs in the community before going to the province to ask for funding.

At Tuesday's meeting, Couns. Jason Reynen and Shannon Stewart co-pitched a motion to send a formal letter on behalf of the City of Penticton to relevant provincial governing bodies asking for a detox and recovery centre in the city.

A dearth of detox beds in Penticton was a concern brought up in recent discussions regarding a temporary tiny homes project that council rejected.

Stewart told council they have had "informal conversations" with "several community partners who are very much endorsing" a call for a detox centre.

Coun. Ryan Graham asked for examples of community groups that have signed off on the pitch.

"I wouldn't be able to to put them forward formally," Stewart said.

"I will certainly be happy to name them for staff, in order for staff to be able to follow up."

Reynen added: "We did have individuals that we spoke to ... They would like to bring their names forward on their own, not through us doing so."

While council members supported the idea of a detox centre locally, some on council felt the vagueness of the request would be an issue without nailing down what, exactly, is needed in the community.

"I think having a more specific and strategic approach to to what we're asking of the province, instead of a general detox and recovery centre, will have more groundwork for more 'rubber hit in the road' to get that here in the community than it would be just from a broad letter," said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield also balked at the way the motion for a letter had been presented, saying that while he appreciates the sentiment behind the idea, there needs to be more structure and more sharing.

"It's really unfair to ask council to agree to something where you say you have information from some people that you cannot share, because then you have information that we don't have and you're asking us just to come along for the ride. That's problematic," Bloomfield said, explaining he wants to make it easy for the province to say "yes" to funding.

"[Council should] all receive the same information, and then we discuss the information that we've received and the request that's in front of us ... like I said, the idea is a good idea, but let's go through a process where we can get to 'yes' much easier, much quicker, with the provincial government and Interior Health and all those other related services."

Coun. Stewart said the motion was not "intended to be cryptic," and that "informal meetings" she and Coun. Reynen had with local stakeholders did not include getting permission to share their identifies, which was "an oversight on our part."

Council ultimately decided to get more information through city staff reaching out to appropriate provincial government partners and local stakeholders, to provide a clearer picture of both existing services and current and anticipated needs for detox-style services.

The motion was postponed until an unspecified upcoming meeting, when staff is ready to present a report.