Penticton council gives temporary shelter a lifeline

Photo: City of Penticton Location of the Penticton temporary shelter.

Penticton's temporary unhoused shelter may live to see another few seasons.

The shelter at 441 Dawson Avenue currently provides a total of 40 beds, plus on-site access to housing supports, case management, outreach services and other connection points to community partners.

Operations are funded by the province and facilitated by the Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society, while the City of Penticton and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen fund the yearly lease to the tune of $120,000.

The temporary use permit previously granted by the city is up in March, and on Tuesday, Penticton council members discussed what to do next.

City staff recommended a three year temporary use permit, "giving time to work on longer term solutions without this yearly cycle of emergency."

That said, there is no guarantee of provincial funding beyond March, as Penticton is not participating in the provincial Heart and Hearth program.

In late 2025, council rejected provincial help for a tiny homes project that would have seen 50 provincially-funded houses aimed specifically at transitioning people off the streets through the Heart and Hearth funding model.

City staff noted the shelter's successes so far, and urged its continuation, if not all year long then at least for the winter months.

"If the proposal is supported by council and that funding can't be secured from the province for the summer months, staff will work with the operators in BC Housing on a summer closure and then plan for reopening in the winter," said Blake Laven, general manager of development services.

"This [shelter] has allowed valuable and scarce public safety resources to be better used for other priorities in the community. The closure of this shelter will result in 40 individuals displaced and likely see a return of the social disorder issues experienced in the industrial area and the downtown prior to the opening of this shelter."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield expressed his support for the shelter.

"I think that this facility, this temporary shelter, has proven to be a success. In my opinion,” Bloomfield said, to applause from the gallery.

"I believe that when we talk about our responsibilities as a council, as a community, we have responsibilities of governance. And infrastructure, yes, but we also have responsibilities of making sure that we have a healthy, vibrant community for everybody to live in."

He added that local municipal governments need to shoulder their weight on social issues, not just infrastructure, working together with higher powers.

"The reality is that all levels of government, federal, provincial and local, all need to work together to provide a community of people that live in houses and live on and use that infrastructure."

Coun. Campbell Watt agreed the shelter meets a real need, and concerns over cost are not the way to look at the matter.

"This is a shelter. This is bottom of the line. This is the baseline that we need to provide. We need to provide it," Watt said.

Following discussion, council voted to go along with the staff recommendation